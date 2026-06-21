Polls Open at 6 a.m. for June 23 Primary Voting

OTSEGO COUNTY—With early voting ending at 5 p.m. today, Sunday, June 21, Otsego County voters prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, June 23 for the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Democrats in Burlington, Butternuts, Edmeston, Exeter, Hartwick, Laurens, Milford, Morris, New Lisbon, Oneonta, Otego, Pittsfield, Plainfield, Richfield, and Unadilla will be choosing between Thomas P. DiNapoli, Drew Warshaw and Raj Goyle for comptroller.

Democrats in Cherry Valley, Decatur, Maryland, Middlefield, Otsego, Roseboom, Springfield, Westford, and Worcester will vote for their choice of comptroller as well as for their representative in the 102nd Assembly District. Candidates are Thomas Boomhower, Janet S. Tweed and Mary T. Finneran.

Republicans in Burlington, Butternuts, Cherry Valley, Decatur, Edmeston, Exeter, Hartwick, Laurens, Maryland, Middlefield, Milford, Morris, New Lisbon, Oneonta, Otego, Otsego, Pittsfield, Roseboom, Springfield, Unadilla, Westford, and Worcester will choose between Peter K. Oberacker and Alexander M. Portelli for the 19th Congressional District, between Terry Bernardo and Christopher W. Tague for 51st District state senator, and between Mike Stalter and Richard J. Devlin Jr. for Otsego County sheriff.

Republicans in Plainfield will vote as well for Plainfield superintendent of highways, choosing between Eric Fletcher and Chad Hazekamp, while Republicans in Richfield will also select their representative for the 118th Assembly District—Heather A. Scribner, Charles Potter or Chanda King—and choose between Michael L. Marmet and Matt Proctor for Richfield town justice.

There is no primary for either the Conservative or the Working Families party, as all races are uncontested.

Sample ballots can be found at https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/departments/a-c/board_of_elections/sample.php, along with instructions for marking of ballots.

Polls open at 6 a.m. on June 23. Addresses and directions for all polling places can be found at https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/departments/a-c/board_of_elections/polls.php.