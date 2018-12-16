By: Ian Austin  12/16/2018  11:16 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeoplePomp & Pizazz At OPA Drag Show

Pomp & Pizazz At OPA Drag Show

 12/16/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Pomp & Pizazz

At OPA Drag Show

With thumping music and flashing lights, Opal Essence, Albany, struts her stuff in front of Granny Bola, Oneonta, and the rest of the crowd who filled My Father’s Place for the second annual Winter Wonderland all ages drag show on Saturday evening. At right, Ryder Knightley, Oneonta, brought his A-game with a bedazzled shirt and pants during his dance performance.

All proceeds from the event go towards the 2019 Pridefest. Their next show is slated for February. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Tell Us What You Think