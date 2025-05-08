Popular Benefit Auction Returns

By SARAH ROBERTS

ONEONTA

On Thursday, May 15, Hartwick College will host an Athletics Benefit Auction, known informally as the “Wine Auction.” This is a reawakening of a traditional benefit event held in previous years, where local businesses came together to raise money to support Hartwick College’s student-athletes.

According to Tony Avanzato, one of the event organizers, in 2005 Hartwick College was Division 1 for soccer and water polo, but the funding for these programs was running short and was about to be cut completely. Local businesses and community members including Cal Chase, Ian McIntyre—a Hartwick alum who is now head coach for the Syracuse University soccer team—Tony Avanzato and brother Vinny, and others came together to raise money for the teams. The event was a success and was repeated for 14 years, raising a combined $450,000.00 for the college.

In 2020, Tony Avanzato began working at Hartwick College and now he and his brother are helping to bring the benefit auction back.

“One thing I am excited for is that the [Hartwick College] Board of Trustees will be there. I’m excited for them to see that locals care about the college,” he said.

Avanzato added that he and his brother have been in the area for a long time, running some of “the best restaurants in town.” He said the best part of an event like this is getting the local community involved and invested in the colleges.

“We want to bring the community together with both colleges, not just Hartwick,” he continued. “The students put the food on our tables. Without them we wouldn’t have been in business all these years.”

Items available for auction include tickets to see the band Maroon 5, and for sporting events featuring such teams as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and New York Giants, along with signed merchandise and goods including vinyl records by John Mellencamp and Riley Green, a shadow box signed by Taylor Swift, and various pieces of sports equipment signed by Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, Dan Fouts, Franco Harris, Wayne Chrebet, and Jim Kelly. Golf outings, lessons and equipment will be auctioned as well.

Also up for bid will be “hard-to-get” wines, according to Avanzato, and “getaways,” including a three-night stay in a vacation home in Lake Placid, a four-night stay with complimentary horse riding in Isle of Wight, England, a luxury hotel experience in New York City or Miami, and more.

“There will also be handcrafted items,” according to the Hartwick College website, “such as charcuterie boards in various styles, art work, barbecue grills, gift baskets filled with goodies including more wines and spirits, a Gucci bag, various gift cards, and—last but not least—who doesn’t love a YETI cooler?

Organizers are still accepting high-end donations such as wines, entertainment packages and specialty items. The deadline for item donations is Friday, May 9. The link to donate can be found on the Hartwick College website.

The event will be held at the Anderson Center for the Arts from 6-9 p.m. on May 15. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $50.00 per person or $90.00 for a couple, and can be purchased in advance at www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/ or at the door.