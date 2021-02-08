PRICE CHOPPER, TOPS MERGING

By: Jim Kevlin  02/08/2021  1:52 pm
SCHENECTADY – Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets this morning announced a merger.

Each has a supermarket serving Cooperstown.  Price Chopper also has markets in Oneonta and Richfield Springs. That would leave Hannaford’s in Oneonta as the only competitor in the market.

Officials from the two chains say the merger will nearly double their footprints in the Northeast. The combined chain will have 300 stores and 30,000 employees and will be based in Schenectady.

