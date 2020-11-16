Public Hearing Tuesday For New City Mask Law

ONEONTA – A public hearing on the city’s amended “Masks and Face Coverings” law will be opened at the top of this week’s Common Council meetin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The law, which was drafted after a stricter ordinance was vetoed by Mayor Gary Herzig, will require that face coverings be worn at all times in outdoor public space in the city’s downtown (MU-1) zoning district. Masks will also be required by all customers in retail and service businesses, as well as in restaurants and bars when not seated and eating.

Throughout the rest of the city, masks will be required in outdoor public spaces whenever a minimum of 6-feet social distancing cannot be assured. The local law does not apply to private residences.

The ordinance was approved unanimously by the Common Council on Nov. 3.

Log-in information for the public hearing can be found here.