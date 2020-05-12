Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Puppies On Parade! Puppies On Parade! 05/12/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Puppies On Parade! SPCA Brings Smiles, Dogs To Chestnut Park Stacie Haynes, Susquehanna SPCA executive director, holds up Bronx to say hello to the staff and residents Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Oneonta as part of a dog parade around the facility this morning. Chestnut Park currently has 71 residents who have been unable to receive visitors for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This was great for everyone — the animals, our staff, and the people here,” said Haynes. “We’ve all been cooped up too long, and just to see all the smiles was wonderful.” (Michael Forster Rothbart/AllOTSEGO.com)