RAGING BLAZE LEVELS BARN

Firefighters Called To Christian Hill

Cooperstown firefighter Henry Stewart, top left, and Fire Captain Chris Satriano watch for flare-ups after a fast-moving fire leveled Kip Coburn’s barn this evening at 324 Williams Road on Christian Hill, Town of Otsego. Coburn’s son said the only animals in the barn were chickens, and they escaped to safety. Inset, Cooperstown’s second assistant chief, Kevin Preston, moves debris to allow the flames to burn out. Firefighters responded from Fly Creek, Hartwick, Hartwick Seminary, Schuyler Lake and Richfield Springs, as well as Cooperstown. “They toned us all,” said Cooperstown firefighter Frank Capozza. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)