Reading not only fun but a family affair at The Village Library of Cooperstown

The Village of Cooperstown’s Library has something for everyone this summer. The Summer Reading Program has been an annual tradition since the 1890s. It was traditionally for children and teens, but there was never much that was offered for adults.

“As an adult reader I wanted to join in the fun so we’ve included adults too,” said Heather Urtz Amendolare, library director. “We wanted to be able to offer reading projects to all ages, not just children.”

This year the theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”. “We will be holding a range of programs for community members including twice weekly storytimes, Utica Zoo visits, book discussions, crafts, lectures, and STEAM related programming,” Ms. Amendolare said.

The Village of Cooperstown is not the only library in our area that is offering great summer programs. Libraries in our four-county system are also offering summer reading programs, including Kinney Memorial (Hartwick), Cherry Valley, Richfield Springs, and Huntington (Oneonta).

In Cooperstown, a summer reading log is given to each person in the program. They fill in a circle for every fifteen minutes they read, and for every hour read, they earn a ticket that is put in for a chance to win a prize. The raffle will be at the end of the summer.

There is also another innovative program Ms. Amendolare created. She has hidden “tickets” in books, both children’s and adults.

“When someone checks out a book with a hidden ticket, they can redeem it with a local business. We’re still looking for local businesses that would be willing to contribute gifts to our end of summer reading raffle. Stagecoach Coffee was one of the first to contribute; when someone finds a ticket in a book they are reading, they can redeem it for a coffee or desert at Stagecoach, it’s fun!”

While one would typically think a librarian would want people to read actual, tangible books, Ms. Amendolare has another attitude.

“We want to encourage people to read, in whatever format works best for them. My background is as a collection development librarian so I am a passionate advocate for reading. There is no bad way to read — whether you prefer print, digital, audiobook — we’re here for it.”

“While there isn’t quite anything like holding a book and reading it, digital offers many positives — it is portable, there is font adaptivity (dyslexic fonts and larger font options for those who are visually impaired). With digital access we can reach people who might be homebound, or have limited transportation access. Audiobooks are just another way of experiencing a story. People come to audiobooks for a number of reasons — visual impairments, commutes, a workout tool, being an auditory learner, etc. We all read differently, and that can be a wonderful thing,” she said.

It’s all about promoting reading, even before birth. “Start reading to your child even while in the womb. Reading together promotes bonding; even when your baby or toddler has a hard time sitting still, keep with it. Maybe start with a short read, or focus on a bedtime read when they’re starting to settle down. Perhaps pick an active book that encourages them to get the wiggles out,” she said.

“My hope as a librarian is that we can find that book for you and your family, and help you develop a reading routine that works. And reading as a family shouldn’t stop when your child can read on their own; pick a more challenging read that you can do as a read aloud. Learning how to be reflective and have that quiet time is an important skill that is useful throughout our lives,” Ms. Amendolare said.