Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › Record-Holding Catcher Ted Simmons Tours Hall Record-Holding Catcher Ted Simmons Tours Hall 02/27/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports Record-Holding Catcher Ted Simmons Tours Hall Cardinals, Braves and Brewers catcher Ted Simmons, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame July 26, appeared awestruck as he reviewed the plaques of colleagues during his orientation tour of 25 Main St. this morning. On retiring, Simmons led all catchers in career hits and doubles and ranked second in RBIs behind Yogi Berra and second in total bases behind Carlton Fisk. His was the second orientation tour of Class of 2020 members, following Larry Walker on Tuesday. Eric Strohl, the Hall’s vice president, Exhibitions & Collections, led the tour, stopping first at fellow Cardinal Bob Gibson’s, a pitcher. “He showed me what a Major League pitcher could do,” said Simmons, who at the time of a 20-year-old rookie. With Derek Jeter in the class, this year’s Induction crowd might break Cal Ripken Jr.’s record of 84,000. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)