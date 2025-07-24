Register Now for Annual SQSPCA Golf Tourney on August 1st

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals returns to the links on Friday, August 1 for its annual Robert B. Schlather Susquehanna SPCA Golf Fundraiser.

The event is a one-day tournament, held again this year at the Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive.

The tournament is a captain and crew (scramble) format. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $125.00 per player, or $500.00 per foursome, and includes 18 holes and cart, use of the driving range, goodie bags, and a barbecue buffet dinner. Drinks are not included. Single golfers will be paired up. Trophies will be given to the top three teams, and prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin and closest to the line.

“One of only three special fundraising events we do each year, the golf tournament is an opportunity to spend time with supporters who share a love of sports, community and animals,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “Last year, we raised over $20,000.00, an amount that covers the cost of nearly 180 spay/neuter surgeries.

“This is truly a meaningful way to support our efforts,” Haynes added.

Golf add-ons are $10.00 each for every nine holes (maximum two per player). They include an add-on mulligan, a do-over shot to be used anywhere on a hole, and an add-on miracle putt, a free putt to be used anywhere on the green. There will be a raffle at a cost of five tickets for $20.00, and a 50/50 raffle—five tickets for $5.00 or an arms-length for $10.00.

The SQSPCA’s annual golf outing was renamed in honor of Robert B. Schlather, a well-known Cooperstown lawyer and philanthropist, after his passing in April 2022.

“Bob was a longtime friend to the shelter and a yearly participant in our golf tournaments. This will be the fourth year the golf fundraiser has been held in his name,” Haynes said.

“We greatly appreciate the Schlather family’s encouragement of this event and are honored by their support for the mission and work of the shelter as we serve animals in need across the region,” she added.

Those interested in registering for the Robert B. Schlather Susquehanna SPCA Golf Fundraiser can do so online at https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. The SQSPCA is a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing “no-kill” philosophies. Private donations, grants, fundraising and the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s primary sources of income. The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org.