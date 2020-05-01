Rent-Relief Program Launched By County

COOPERSTOWN – The county board is implementing a $200,000 COVID-19 Emergency Rental Relief Program to help renters facing financial hardship from layoff, reduced hours or the disappearance of season jobs, Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc. announced this afternoon.

The program will provide rental payments for three consecutive months directly to landlords on behalf of eligible households. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Here are the eligibility guidelines:

Applicants’ annual household incomes (as of application date) may not exceed 80% of the county median (e.g., $43,600 for a household of two persons; $49,050 for a household of three persons);

Applicants must provide documentation of job loss arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, e.g., layoff notice, notice of reduced hours, physician’s letter;

The layoff or job loss must have occurred on or subsequent to March 13, 2020;

Applicant-renters must have a current written lease agreement with the property owner which states the monthly rental amount – utility payments are not covered;

Tenants and landlords must sign written agreements attesting to the terms and conditions of this assistance.

Full eligibility and application materials are available from Otsego Rural Housing Assistance, Inc., PO Box 189, Milford NY 13807 (607-286-7244), or via our web site: www.otsegoruralhousing.org.