Reported Cases Make Dramatic Climb

By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

In a single day, reported county-wide cases have climbed by nearly sixty increasing the active case count to 210 and the hospitalizations by three for a total of 18.

No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, keeping the 2021 fatalities at three and the fatalities to date at 21.

Based on the figures, more than twenty people have successfully completed isolation and are considered no longer contagious. That said, the newly reported cases are more than three times higher than that of the same category only a mere 24 hours ago.

County Department of Health Director Heidi Bond believes the surge in cases are directly linked to the Christmas and New Year holidays, although a few familial clusters exist.

In addition, there is a cluster associated with exposure at a cornhole tournament at the start of this year.

Bond advises that community members continue to social distance, wear personal protective equipment and so forth.