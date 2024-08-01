Advertisement. Advertise with us

Richfield Youth Take Top Prizes at Junior Livestock Show

COOPERSTOWN—Two young handlers from Otsego County took top honors at the 76th Annual Junior Livestock Show during the final event on Tuesday, July 9. Above, left, Dairy Cup Winner Justin Wolfe of Richfield Springs with his Holstein, Ovaltop Unst Roseanna-Red. Also pictured: Greg Evans and Jacob Pieper, dairy cattle judges, and Paul D’Ambrosio, president and chief executive officer of The Farmers’ Museum. Above, right, Dairy Goat Cup Winner Olivia Hart, also of Richfield Springs, with her Recorded Grade Dairy Goat, Swamp-Hill Crystal. Also pictured: George Andrew, dairy goat judge, and Paul D’Ambrosio, president and chief executive officer of The Farmers’ Museum. Full show results can be found at AllOtsego.com. (Photos courtesy of The Farmers’ Museum.

