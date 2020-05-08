Robert E. Matus, 71, DVM, Oneonta; Veterinary Cancer Society Founder

IN MEMORIAM

WEST ONEONTA – Robert E. Matus, 71, an eminent veterinarian and a founder of the Veterinary Cancer Society, passed away at home on April 28, 2020.

He was born Dec. 17, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Robert S. and Martha A. (Golya) Matus.

Bob graduated from Purdue University with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1977.

He was the head of the Donaldson-Atwood Cancer Clinic at the Animal Medical Center in Columbia, Mo., from 1982 until 1992. He was a diplomat of the ACVIM from 1982 until his death and a founding member of the Veterinary Cancer Society.

Bob went to Indiana University on a diving scholarship and worked as a diving coach at Purdue University to pay for his Veterinary education. Swimming was always an important part of his life. He was also an avid fisherman.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary and his children, Jesse and Laura. He will be terribly missed.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

