IN MEMORIAM

Robert L. Wood, 82

April 25, 1938-May 19, 2020

ONEONTA – Robert L. Wood, 82, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on May 19, 2020.

He was born April 25, 1938, in Oneonta, the son of Jesse G. and Sarah E. (Wade) Wood.

Bob enlisted into the National Guard during high school. He graduated from Laurens Central School proudly wearing his National Guard uniform. He then served in the United States Army in 1960-63.

He married Gwendolyn Haines on May 3, 1965, in Oneonta.

Bob was employed at Amphenol in Sidney for many years. During that time, he also worked part time at Hartwick College as a security guard. After he retired from Amphenol as a supervisor of shipping and receiving, he began working full time at Hartwick College in the shipping and receiving department.

Bob’s passion was stock cars. He raced cars and was a flagger at the track in Morris. He was inducted into the Stock Car Hall of Fame. He was also an avid motorcycle rider. He was a member of Retreads, the American Legion Riders and the American Legion Post in Oneonta. Robert enjoyed model trains and building the tracks. He most especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends and those who knew him as the neighborhood handy man.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Gorsch (Daniel), Ronald Wood (Cindy), Andrea Hitchcock (Jim Guerriere), Richard Goodspeed (Tammy), and Patricia Birdsall-Smith (David); grandchildren, Sarah (Ramon), Jeffrey, Aaron (Sarah), Jill (Rick), Robert, Ronald, Alex, Brandon (Hope), Collin (Deztiny), Lindsey, Karly, Amber, and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Molly, Santiago, Sofia and Lucy; his sister, Kathy Polley (Bob); son-in-law, Greg Hitchcock; several nieces and nephews, and his favorite four-legged pal, Tucker.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn Wood; two sons, Michael Cairo and Mark Cairo.

Public services will be held at a later date along with military honors and the burial at Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Helios Care, 297 River St. Service Road, Oneonta, NY or to the American Legion, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.

To sign the online guestbook, visit the website of Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, at www.lhpfuneralhome.com