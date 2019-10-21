Robert ‘Woody’ Woodrow, 82; Army Veteran, Richfield Springs Post Commander

IN MEMORIAM: Robert ‘Woody’ Woodrow, 82; Army Vet, Richfield Springs Post Commander RICHFIELD SPRINGS – The funeral is Saturday, Oct. 26, for Robert William “Woody” Woodrow Jr., 82, an Army veteran and former local veterans post commander who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, in Folts Brook Skilled Nursing Facility, Herkimer. He had the love and support of his devoted family by his side. Woody was born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Cooperstown, son of the late Robert W. Sr. and Mildred Jackson Woodrow. He was raised in Garrattsville and was a graduate of Morris High School. He furthered his education graduating from SUNY Canton Technical.

On Feb. 28, 1961, he entered the Army, where he specialized with communications monitoring. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 21, 1964, attaining the rank of Specialist 5th Class.

For many years Mr. Woodrow was a self-employed carpenter. He later became the manager of the Richfield Springs Veterans Club. He was a member of the Shepardson, Hugick and Purcell American Legion Post # 616, Richfield Springs, where he had served as post commander.

A man with a true sense of community, he was also a member and president of the Richfield Springs Lions Club, and a member of the Richfield Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

In his leisure time he enjoyed playing darts, playing golf, bowling and shuffle board. He liked to cook for dinners at the Vets Club and was also a volunteer at the Meals on Wheels program in Richfield Springs. All who knew him will never forget a kind, caring and helpful gentleman. He was always there to help while looking for nothing in return. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.

He is survived by two sons, R. Joseph Woodrow of Richfield Springs and his significant other Theresa Hill of Little Falls, and Peter Woodrow of Richfield Springs; two daughters, Jane Smith and her husband Chance of Camden, N.C., Emily Woodrow-Thorp and her husband Nicholas of Gresham, Ore.; the mother of his four children, Margaret Ann Woodrow of Richfield Springs; his aunt, Laura Neighbor of Pulaski; six grandchildren, Kaylyn Smith, Weston Smith, Seth Thorp, Hadyn Woodrow, Samuel Thorp and Madaline Woodrow and two nieces.

Calling hours will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James St. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Allen Miller officiating. Interment with military honors accorded by the Amy will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Richfield Springs.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the American Legion Post # 616, PO Box 686, Richfield Springs, NY 13439 or the Richfield Springs Emergency Squad. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.