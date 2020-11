Ravensbeard Wildlife Center released this footage of Rocky, the Saw-whet owl who was found huddled inside “Daddy Al” Dick’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, taking flight back into nature less than one week after she was brought to the animal sanctuary to recover from her three-day journey. Though her location was closely guarded, it is believed she was released near the Saugerties-based sanctuary, in order to keep with her migration pattern.