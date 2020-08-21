Roy Henderson, Sr., 80; Schenevus Man Pursued Career As Maltster

SCHENEVUS – Roy A. Henderson Sr., 80, who amid varied careers spent 21 years as a maltster in a New Jersey malt plant, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home in Schenevus. Malt is used in brewing and distilling.

He was the son of Ray & Selma (Anderson) Hendrickson, who predeceased him.

Over his lifetime, Roy also worked for his brother-in-law’s flooring company and at a charcoal plant in New Jersey. After retiring to Schenevus, he cut logs for several years.

He had many hobbies, including hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and loved to watch boxing and other sports. He enjoyed time with is family, particularly family dinners.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Darla (Budine) Hendrickson of Schenevus; children Darla (Matt) Oakley of Stamford, Lory (Gino) DiMartino of Schenevus, and Roy Hendrickson Jr. of Stamford; grandchildren Anthony DiMartino of Lodi, N.J., Cecile Wilke (Mel Burgher) of Stamford, James Knieriem Jr. (Leisha McMinn) of Las Vegas, Vincenza (Travis) Cobb of Schenevus, Paul VanWarner (Hannah Meyer) of Worcester, Kylee Hendrickson, Lexi Hendrickson, Gracie Hendrickson of Stamford. Also, his great-grandchildren Tylor Mateunas, Brianna Mateunas, Matthew Moskowitz, Olivia Burgher and Stephen Mateunas.

He was also survived by his brother Melvin (Gale) Hendrickson of Saddle Brook, N.J., and his sister Linda Hendrickson of Fairlawn, N.J.

He was also predeceased by granddaughter Angela Moskowitz and several brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contribution be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

A gathering to celebrate Roy’s life will be held at Minekill State Park in Blenheim at a time and date will be determined.

Arrangements by Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.