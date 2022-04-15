“Rumors” in Worcester

Catskill Community Players, seated from left to right, are Diana Friedell, Maria Johnson, J Lentner, and Diane Stammel; standing from left to right are Mark Murphy, Ben Friedell, Charlie Reiman, Michael Tamburrino, and Rhiannon LaCross.

The Catskill Community Players celebrate their 48th year with Neil Simon’s comedy “Rumors” at the Wieting Theater in Worcester April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

A cast of local favorites perform in the hilarious tale of a celebration gone wrong:

Maria Johnson and Ben Friedell are Ken and Chris Gorman, J Lentner and Diane Stammel feature as Lenny and Claire Ganz, Diana Friedell and Mark Murphy appear as Cookie and Ernie Cusack, Michael Tamburrino and Rhiannon La Cross portray the young and ambitious Glenn and Cassie Cooper. Also joining the cast are Charlie Reiman and Abbey Koutnik as officers Welch and Pudney.

RUMORS is under the direction of Lissa Sidoli, with Diana Friedell producing, stage management by Deb Bruce, Diane Stammel in charge of costumes, and a set designed by Andy O’Dell and Charlie Reiman. There will be home baked refreshments for sale during intermission to benefit the Worcester Woman’s Club. Mask wearing will be decided by the board based on CDC regulations regarding COVID safety at show time.

Tickets are $20 General Admission and $15 for Seniors or Students and can be obtained in advance on line here thru Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3K8BMym or at the door.

The Wieting Theatre, built in 1910, was host to many vaudeville troupes touring across the U.S. by train. Here, the walls do talk — signatures of cast members from past shows from as far back as 1920 adorn the backstage walls.

Find out more about CCP at http://catskillplayers.org/ or at https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers.