Run, You Turkeys!

477 runners worked up an appetite this morning by running in the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot for Helios Care. Above, Carson Pashley, Austin Hitt, Christopher Mosconi, Noah Artis, Ron Reed, Emma Peeters, Kacie Hymers, Michael Hamilton, Andrew Stanton, Tristan Ethier Matthew Rubin, and Alanmichael Rubin take off from the finish line at the start of the race. At right, Daniel Butterman runs with his daughter Layla to the finish line for a time of 29:30. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)