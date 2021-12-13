Ryan Scott Bennett, 30 September 6, 1991 – December 8, 2021.

In Memoriam

HARTWICK – Ryan Scott Bennett, 30, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Hartwick on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

He was born September 6, 1991, at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, the son of Deborah Lynn Ubner Bennett. After graduating from Cooperstown Central School with the Class of 2010, he attended Herkimer County Community College.

Most recently he was employed as a cook at Stagecoach Coffee in Cooperstown.

Ryan valued the time spent with his family, whether on holidays or ordinary days, whether at the beach, the park, or home on the couch playing video games. He enjoyed going places and outdoor activities with his Mom and daughter. Ryan adored his daughter Aubree, taking great pride in her achievements and supporting her goals.

Ryan was happiest when he had meaningful work to do. When not preparing food at Stagecoach Coffee, Ryan enjoyed riding his motorcycles or learning new things working on his car with his grandpa and Raymond. He was always quick to offer help to someone in need.

In 2018, Ryan was part of his church’s mission team that traveled to the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, where he helped repair houses damaged by Hurricane Maria. The experience moved him deeply, and her vowed he would return if given the chance.

Ryan is survived by his loving mother, Deborah Bennett and her partner, Raymond R. Bennett, Jr. of Fly Creek; his beloved daughter, Aubree Bennett of Ilion; his maternal grandparents, Robert & Marcia Ubner of Fly Creek; his aunts and uncles Scott (Teresa) Ubner and cousins Christopher & Adam Ubner of Fly Creek, Mark (Melissa) Ubner and cousins Todd, Shania, & Jenna Ubner of Burlington Flats; and several other loving family and friends.

Ryan’s family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. The visitation will be followed by a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Sharon Rankins-Burd, pastor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Ryan’s family would greatly appreciate that memorial donations be directed to Deborah Bennett for the benefit of Aubree Bennett via the Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Avenue, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.