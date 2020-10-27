Salka Press Conference Topic: Jail Reform Repeal

COOPERSTOWN – Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss his bill, which would “completely repeal” last year’s Democratic bail reform.

He will be joined by county Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr., as well as Republican Assemblymen Chris Tague, Robert Smullen and Brian Miller, who are all seeking reelection on Nov. 3.

Salka unveiled the bill last Wednesday at a press conference at the Madison County Courthouse in Wampsville, and said he would plan similar events around the county and his 121st District.

His Democratic opponent for the 121st seat, Dan Buttermann, said he favors amendments to the law, including two passed this year that extend “discovery” and give judges more bail options. He said the Republican’s bill has no chance of passage this year in the Democratic Assembly.