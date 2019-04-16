Salka: Sign Petition To Give Tuition Aid To Gold Star Families

Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, has launched a petition drive in support of a bill he is sponsoring in the Assembly to provide tuition assistance for family members of a deceased service man or woman who died in the line of duty to attend SUNY or CUNY colleges

The bill has received bipartisan support, but some Assembly Democrats used their position of power within the Higher Education Committee to keep the bill from a vote on the Assembly floor. Salka, who represents Oneonta and Cooperstown, is moving to ensure the bill is reconsidered for a vote.

“What the Assembly Democrats did to this bill last week in committee was a disgrace,” Salka said. “We need to do the right thing for the families of our fallen war heroes. I ask everyone to sign the petition. We need to show that we stand with those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, and our way of life not with illegal immigrants. We need to pass this bill.”