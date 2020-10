WAMPSVILLE – Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, has announced he will unveil Bill A11067 that, if passed, would “completely” repeal last year’s bail reform, at a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Madison County Courthouse.

He will be accompanied by Madison County Sheriff Todd Hodd.

Salka’s district includes Madison, Otsego and parts of Oneida counties.