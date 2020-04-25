Second Man Arrested in Gas Station Robberies

Second Man Arrested With Ruple

ONEONTA – In addition to his arrests for allegedly robbing the Taylor Mini Mart and attempting to rob the Kwik Fill in the City of Oneonta, Bryan Ruple, 41, also allegedly tried to rob Losie’s Gun Shop in Davenport and the Dollar Tree on Southside in Oneonta, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, State Police Troop C public information officer.

Additionally, Derrek Gray, 41, Laurens, was also arrested for his alleged role in two of the six robberies, which took place over six hours in the wee hours of Friday morning throughout Oneonta and Otego.

At 12:57 a.m., State Police responded to a reported break-in at Losie’s after the 911 caller claimed they heard “banging” in the area. No one was found at the store, but troopers did note shattered glass at the scene.

Two hours later, at 2:37 a.m., Ruple and Gray allegedly entered the Mirabito on Southside and demanded money from the clerk, claiming they had a gun, and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Similarly, at 5:38 a.m., Ruple and Gray approached a teller at the Mirabito on County Road 48 in Otego, again threatening that they had a weapon and demanding money.

And at 6:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a reported break-in at the Dollar Tree store on Southside after the manager found the glass front door shattered.

Ruple was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary, third degree, one count of Robbery, first degree and one count of Attempted Robbery, second degree. Gray was charged with Robbery, second degree, and Burglary, third degree. Both were held overnight at the Oneonta City Police Department, pending video conferencing and arraignment.