Seward Vows To ‘Protect Those Who Protect Us’

‘Increased Attacks And Animosity’

Toward Police Spurs GOP Effort

ALBANY – Due to “increased attacks and animosity” toward police officers, state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, announced support for the Republican-supported “Protect Those Who Protect Us” package of bills in the state Senate.

“Our police officers are dedicated, hardworking men and women, they take their oath to protect and serve to heart and are vital to keeping our communities safe,” Seward said. “In turn, it is crucial that we stand up for our law enforcement professionals and ensure they are not the targets of violence.”

The package includes bills that would institute: