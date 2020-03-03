Shirley L. Bliss, 88; Enjoyed Long Life In Oneonta Area

ONEONTA – Her family announces with great sorrow that Shirley L. Bliss, 88, joined her husband, Elmer; children, Sherry and Tommy; and many family and friends, in the home of our Lord in heaven, on Feb. 28, 2020. She passed peacefully, at home, with dignity, surrounded by her devoted and loving children.

She was born on May 20, 1931, in Rome, the daughter of Florence (Cough) and Herbert Hedman, moved to the Onoenta area as a baby and was a lifelong resident.

She married Elmer J. Bliss on Sept. 30, 1950, in Portlandville.

Shirley lived to be the most wonderful wife and mother on earth and her family and friends always felt the love and devotion she showered on them.

She also loved her New York Yankees, never missing a game. For years she had season tickets to the Oneonta Yankees. She loved the many cross-country trips she took with her family, gardening, sewing and coffee.

She never missed a sports event, choir, play or anything her children did and she was their greatest cheerleader. She was always homeroom mother and a homework helper. She was not only a wonderful mom to her children, but to all of their friends and the neighborhood kids as well.

She started going to Portlandville Methodist Church when she was 16. She was a lifelong member there, taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir.

She was a member of Daughters of Rebekah Lodge and Oneonta School’s PTA.

She is survived by her son, Timothy J. Bliss (Cris Garhartt); son, William R. Bliss; daughter, Lorraine E. Bliss; granddaughters, Sherry L. Bliss and Amy (Sandy) Drumluck; great-granddaughters, Siena Drumluck and Brittany Becker; her girls, Danielle and Rachael Oliver; grand-goddaughter, Kerry Snyder Ramirez; brother, Paul Levine; sister, Christine Klugh; sisters-in-law, Delores Hedman, Elaine Bliss and Patty Ventre; cousin and special friend, Shirley Banner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer J. Bliss; daughter, Sherry L. Bliss; son, Thomas W. Bliss; grandson, Glenn A. Becker; parents, Florence and Herbert Hedman; mother and father-in-law, Pearl and Lysle Bliss; sisters, Rosie McNeilly and Betty Butler; brothers, Robert Hedman and John “Jack” Hedman; and sister-in-law, Bernice Levine.

Her family will be present at Bookhout Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Visitation will be followed directly by funeral services at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Sylvia Barrett officiating.

Burial will be in the spring in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Portlandville Methodist Church and Milford Volunteer Fire Department.

To light a candle, share memories or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Bookhout Funeral Home in Oneonta.