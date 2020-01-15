By: Jim Kevlin  01/15/2020  12:55 pm
Solar Developer Offering $1,000 Per Acre Of Land

Aiming to develop a 3,000-acre solar farm, one of the largest in the state, Storke LLC land agents have been offering $1,000 per acre to landowners in the West Laurens area. The power would be fed into the nearby Marcy South 765Kv line (see photo, above) and transported to New York City. (James Cumming/AllOTSEGO.com)
