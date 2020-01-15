Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Solar Developer Offering $1,000 Per Acre Of Land Solar Developer Offering $1,000 Per Acre Of Land 01/15/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Solar Developer Offering $1,000 Per Acre Of Land West Laurens Landowners Get Windfall From Project Aiming to develop a 3,000-acre solar farm, one of the largest in the state, Storke LLC land agents have been offering $1,000 per acre to landowners in the West Laurens area. The power would be fed into the nearby Marcy South 765Kv line (see photo, above) and transported to New York City. (James Cumming/AllOTSEGO.com) FULL REPORT IN THE FREEMAN’S JOURNAL, HOMETOWN ONEONTA, ON NEWSSTANDS TODAY