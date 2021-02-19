Soren’s ‘Driving While Black’ Airs Tonight At 9 On WSKG

COOPERSTOWN – “Driving While Black: Race, Space & Mobility,” based on the book by Gretchen Sorin, Cooperstown Graduate Program director, will be broadcast at 9 p.m. this evening on WSKG-TV. It is also available on the PBS streaming service.

The documentary, directed by Ken Burns’ brother Ric, is based on Sorin’s “Driving While Black: African American Travel & the Road to Civil Rights,” published in 2020. The book grew out of her 2009 thesis.

Sorin is also a New York State Parks commissioner and a member of the New York State Regents advisory board. She has served as guest curator for many exhibitions and is a fellow of the New York State Academy of Historians and president of the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums.