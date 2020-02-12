Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Sorin Debuts Book At Roots Brewing Co. Sorin Debuts Book At Roots Brewing Co. 02/12/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Sorin Debuts Book At Roots Brewing Co. Gretchen Sorin, director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies, reads from her newly published book “Driving While Black” at a reading at Roots Brewing Co. this evening. After an introduction from Jim Havener, owner fo the Green Toad bookstore, Sorin read from the prologue and the epilogue before taking questions from the audience. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)