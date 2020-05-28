Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Sounds Of Drilling Herald Geothermal Premiere In Village Sounds Of Drilling Herald Geothermal Premiere In Village 05/28/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Sounds Of Drilling Herald Geothermal Premiere In Village NASA Retiree Owns Property Where Excavating Began Today Drilling throughout the day by Titan Drilling, Arkville, heralded the arrival of what may be the second geothermal heating system in the Village of Cooperstown. The property at 12 Glen Ave. is owned by John LaBrecque of Washington D.C., a NASA retiree who bought the home and lot in 2007. While the system involves digging deep holes and installing pipes, when complete the back lawn should look pretty much as it did before the work started. Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk said, if what’s being installed is actually a geothermal system, it would be the second in the village, after one installed last year on Grove Street. Geothermal is a futuristic energy-efficient system that cools in the summer and heats in the winter by utilizing the fluctuating temperature of water throughout the year. Because the installation doesn’t effect the placement of buildings within the lot lines, it would not require approvals from Village Hall, Falk said. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)