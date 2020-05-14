Southside Mall Lives, Even Without NY’s OK

Even Though They May, Corporate

Retailers Aren’t Working Curbside

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – If you need a video game, a tennis racket or some office supplies for working from home, Southside Mall still has you covered.

“A lot of our exterior stores are doing curbside pickup,” said Mall Manager Luisa Montanti. “They’ve been open through the whole pandemic, and we’re really proud of them.”

While the mall remains shuttered during the shutdown, Office Max and Harbor Freight are considered “essential services,” allowing customers to come inside and browse. Vision Works is open for essential appointments only, including broken glasses, blurred vision or ordering more contact lenses.

Meanwhile, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Petco, Rent-a-Center, AT&T and Gamestop have all been opened for curbside pickup only.

Plus, the mall’s restaurants – Five Guys, Perrucci’s Pizza, Applebee’s, Panera Bread and Mt. Fuji –are also offering curbside pickup or delivery.

Expanding curbside retail offerings is part of Phase One of the state’s Un-PAUSE guidelines, which go into effect on Friday, May 15.

Montanti reached out to the mall’s interior stores, including anchors JC Penney and TJ Maxx, guidelines from corporate have not advised them to reopen on Friday, May 15, as allowed by Governor Cuomo’s approval of Phase One openings in Otsego County.

“It’s not our decision,” she said. “It has to come from their corporate headquarters.”

The interior stores will likely reopen under Phase Two, Montanti believes, which allows retail stores to open for customers to come inside – as long as they’re wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines.

“As those stores begin to open, we will make plans to open the mall, following all of the CDC guidelines,” she said.

That directive will likely come from the state on June 1, provided that the Mohawk Valley – of which Otsego County is a part – does not experience a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are hopeful that we can maintain the standards,” said Montanti. “We have to do our part for the community.”

Phase Three would allow the restaurants to reopen for dine-in customers, and Phase Four – anticipated to be July 1 – will allow the movie theater to reopen.