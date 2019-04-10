Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Environment | Otsego news | People › Southside May Become Center of Renewable Energy Southside May Become Center of Renewable Energy 04/10/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Environment, Otsego news, People Southside Could Become Center of Renewable Energy Jay Egg, CEO, Geo Egg, speaks about geothermal energy heating Southside Mall before a packed hall at the Oneonta Town Board tonight, as Town Board member Randal Mowers listens. “The writing is on the wall,” Egg said about future energy use. He said municipalities and counties, such as West Chester, in New York State are already declaring moratoriums on expanding natural gas use while the state is greenlighting renewable energy. The Town of Oneonta is considering installing a geothermal heating system in Southside and other parts of the municipality, while the City has already contracted with Geo Egg to conduct a feasibility study on retrofitting a geothermal heating system in South Main Street. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Southside Verizon Picketed Stores May Come, Go, Southside Mall Endures May 30, 2013