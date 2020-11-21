Special Administration Meeting Scheduled For Nov. 30

By: Jim Kevlin  11/21/2020  12:56 pm
 11/21/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

COOPERSTOWN – A special Administration Committee meeting has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, to interview the Democrat-backed prospect to succeed state Sen.-elect Peter Oberacker in the county board’s District 6, Admin Chairman Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick said today.

The meeting will not be Dec. 2, as previously reported.

The Democrats have already identified a prospect in District 6 (Maryland, Worcester, Westford and Decatur), according to Democratic County Chairman Clark Oliver.  He said the candidate is a woman, but he hasn’t identified her yet.

Oberacker’s choice to succeed him is Oneonta businesswoman Jennifer Mickle, a Town of Maryland resident. Mickle was interviewed at this past Thursday’s Admin Committee meeting.

The county board is expected to vote to fill the vacancy at its Dec. 2 meeting, but – without Oberacker’s weighted voted – neither party has a majority.  If the board is deadlocked, Kennedy said she believes a special election would have to be held in the Republican-majority district.

