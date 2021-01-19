Spike In Cases, Upward Trend Despite Reporting Delays

By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

For a week, new cases have remained below 40 per day until today, when a significant increase was reported. Eighty new cases were reported, offset by 22 completed periods of isolation.

Further, the sudden uptick in cases can be attributed to a delay in lab reporting according to county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

That said, the trend “definitely” remains upwards Bond added.

Additionally, a long-term care facility and multiple group homes across the county are now cluster sites. Bond reminds people to limit gatherings and to continue following necessary guidelines when in close contact with others.

No new deaths were reported and hospitalizations climbed by four – similar to the recent trend.

Bond believes these cases are now beyond the mere holiday gatherings and are now a result of community spread, following an increase of cases due to the season’s festivities.

Bond’s advice: “If you’re sick, stay at home. Isolate and let those you’ve come in contact with know that you aren’t feeling well even if you’re waiting on a call from the Department of Health with your test results.”

“Supplies are limited,” Bond said. “We have to continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC.”