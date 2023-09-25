Sports Briefs: September 25, 2023

COMPILED By WRILEY NELSON

SUNY Oneonta Baseball Announces Prospect Clinic

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta’s baseball program announced that it will hold its annual High School Prospect Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 1. The clinic is intended for high school baseball players (classes of 2024-2027) looking to improve their skills or demonstrate their abilities to the SUNY Oneonta baseball coaching staff. It will focus on offensive and position instruction in the morning, with live game play in the afternoon. Registration may be completed online or starting at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the clinic. It costs $100.00. For more information or to register, visit oneontaathletics.com.

Worcester Boys Shut Out UV/G-MU

WORCESTER—The Worcester boys soccer team defeated Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2-0 at home on Monday, September 11. Alex Adams led the offense with one assist. Derek Land added a goal and Connor Land contributed an assist. Tyler Head made seven saves in the shutout.

Milford Girls Beat Windham, G-MU

MILFORD—The Milford girls soccer team defeated Windham 6-1 in non-league action at home on Monday, September 11. Kara Mertz made three goals. The Wildcats continued on to an 8-1 Tri Valley League victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Tuesday, September 12. Lexi Sutphin contributed three goals and two assists, while Mertz added another goal and three more assists. Delaney Maison made two goals and Lily Cohn made three assists.

Laurens Beats Schenevus in Overtime

SCHENEVUS—Laurens girls soccer defeated Schenevus 4-3 with an overtime header by Jaidon Brodie on an assist by Kyrah Andrades. Brodie led the offense with two goals and an assist. Eowyn Chickerell scored twice, and Ryleigh Williams made six saves in the win.

CV-S Shuts Out Sharon Springs

SHARON SPRINGS—The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over Sharon Springs on Tuesday, September 12. Morgan Huff made two goals, while Adrianna Tripple and Mia Dubben each added one.

E/M Girls Top Franklin

FRANKLIN—The Edmeston/Morris girls soccer team beat Franklin 3-2 on a game-winning goal by Avery Bolton. Molly Rifanburg and Taryn Lund also scored in the win.

Cooperstown Boys Beat Clinton

CLINTON—Cooperstown boys soccer defeated Clinton 1-0 on a goal by junior Cooper Bradley on Tuesday, September 12. Junior Janak Pandit made the assist. The Hawkeyes outshot their hosts 20-7 and both teams made four corner kicks. Senior Charlie Lambert made seven saves for Cooperstown, which moved to 2-0 for the season.

Oneonta Lacrosse Announces Prospect Day

ONEONTA—The Oneonta women’s lacrosse team will hold a prospect workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29. It will be held on Red Dragon Field. The prospect clinic is intended for current high school lacrosse players and will include collegiate-level practice with Oneonta coaches and players, a campus tour and information on recruiting. Register at oneontaathletics.com.

Cooperstown Falls to Sauquoit Valley

SAUQUOIT—The Cooperstown boys soccer team lost 2-1 to Sauquoit Valley in a road game on Thursday, September 14. Charlie Lambert made six saves in the loss, and Miles Nelen scored on an assist by Riley Diamond. The Hawkeyes dropped to 2-1 for the season.

Cooperstown Girls Soccer Remains Undefeated

COOPERSTOWN—Sophia Hotaling made a goal and an assist to lead Cooperstown in a 3-1 win over Waterville on Friday, September 15. It was the Hawkeyes’ first Center State Conference Division III game. Hotaling netted a penalty kick halfway through the first half, but the Eagles tied the game only minutes later. Senior Tori France and junior Mia Pelcer each scored in the second half to win the game. Brenna Seamon made four saves and a solid Cooperstown defense held Waterville to only five shots and no corner kicks; the Hawkeyes made 38 shots and five corner kicks. Cooperstown moved to 5-0 for the season.

Hawkeyes Roll Over Mount Markham

WEST WINFIELD—The Cooperstown boys soccer team rolled to a 3-1 victory at Mount Markham on Saturday, September 16. The Hawkeyes made 27 shots to the Mustangs’ five, all of which were saved by senior goalkeeper Charlie Lambert. Senior Frank Panzarella, junior Janak Pandit and freshman Gavin Grady each scored for Cooperstown. Freshman Dylan Craig and sophomore Ben Lewis each made assists. The Hawkeyes moved to 3-1 for the season.

Cooperstown Cross Country Makes Top Finishes

WATERVILLE—The Cooperstown cross-country teams raced against Canastota, Clinton and Waterville in their first Center State Conference meet on Wednesday, September 13. Margaret Raffo finished third in the girls varsity race with a 5K time of 23:14; Cate Bohler was ninth at 25:34 and Nora Craig finished 12th with a time of 26:33. The Hawkeyes did not field a full team in this race and were not scored. The boys varsity team defeated Waterville, which had an incomplete team, and Canastota, and lost to Clinton. Carter Stevens led the Cooperstown team, finishing second overall in 18:32. Junior Jonah Hitchcock finished eighth with a time of 21:34. Brendan Heaver, Jack Yorke and freshman Owen Capozza Flannigan rounded out the scoring part of Cooperstown’s team in 12th, 15th and 17th places, respectively.

Hartwick Volleyball Coach Reaches 700 Wins

ONEONTA—The Hartwick volleyball team won its home opener against Alfred State 3-0 on Friday, September 15, giving Head Coach Janet Donovan the 700th win of her career. Shaelyn Thornton, Staecia Silofau and Shelby Swartz each made four kills in the first set. The Hawks picked up four aces in the first set, six in the second and four in the third. Hartwick moved to 2-5 overall.

Hartwick Soccer Wins First E8 Match

ONEONTA—The Hartwick men’s soccer team hosted Alfred University in their first Empire 8 Conference match of the season on Saturday, September 16. The Hawks shut out the Saxons 2-0. Sophomore Kwame Amissah-Arthur stole a pass from the Alfred goalkeeper and netted it in the 11th minute of the match. Junior Sean Burke scored at the end of the first half on an assist by sophomore Jake Daly. Junior Dante Gesamondo made four saves in his second consecutive shutout.

Milford Defeats Richfield

MILFORD—Milford girls soccer beat Richfield Springs 5-1 in a Tri-Valley League victory on Saturday, September 16. Kara Mertz made two goals and added an assist, while Delaney Maison scored one goal and made one assist. Cam Marshall scored for Richfield.