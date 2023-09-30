Sports Briefs: September 30, 2023

College Sports Roundup, September 19, 2023

MEN’S SOCCER—The number 13-ranked Oneonta men’s soccer team improved to 6-0 for the season with a 3-0 shutout against Farmingdale State on Saturday, September 16. Senior Ian Zingaro scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute, and sophomore Sam Rogers scored two minutes later. Junior Owen Siegel wrapped up the scoring for the day in the 68th minute. Although it was a win for the Red Dragons, head coach Iain Byrne was not thrilled with the game.

“We seemed somewhat sluggish today, and our attacking play never gained any momentum,” Byrne said.

WOMEN’S SOCCER—Hartwick women’s soccer defeated SUNY Poly 5-0 at home on Tuesday, September 19. The Hawks set the tempo for the game from the first minutes and four players scored. Jenna Mierek led on offense with two goals, while Madi McGuire, Myah Johnston and Grace Byrne each scored once.

SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer opened its SUNYAC play with a 2-0 win over Potsdam on Saturday, September 16. The Red Dragons moved to 4-0-2 for the season and 1-0 in-conference.

CROSS COUNTRY—SUNY Oneonta cross country competed at the Rochester Yellowjackets Invitational on Saturday, September 16. The men’s team finished sixth in a competitive field, led by senior Jonthomas Bierman, who took 17th place with an 8K time of 26:02. The women’s team placed fifth in a field of 21 teams; senior Megan Francoeur finished 11th overall with a 6K time of 22:45.

TENNIS—Both SUNY Oneonta tennis teams won at Houghton University on Tuesday, September 19. The women’s team recorded a shutout and improved to 4-3 for the season, while the men’s team defeated the Highlanders 7-2 for a 2-1 record.

Cooperstown Cross Country Hosts Successful Home Meet

MIDDLEFIELD—Cooperstown’s cross-country teams hosted 70 runners from Little Falls, Mount Markham, Dolgeville and Poland in a home meet on the Clark Tower Trails outside Bowerstown on Wednesday, September 20. The boys varsity team won all four meets in dual scoring, bringing them to 6-1 in the conference. Carter Stevens took first place with a time of 18:08. Jonah Hitchcock took third with 20:34. Brendan Heavner and Owen Capozza Flannigan finished fifth and sixth. Theo Feury (10th place), Tanner Griffin (11th), Elias MacLeish (15th), Caleb Hitchcock (16th), Jack Yorke (18th), Aaron Katz (20th), Owen Nolan (22nd) and Seton Davis Fralick (26th) rounded out the boys varsity squad.

Margaret Raffo placed second overall in the girls varsity race with a time of 22:22, only 11 seconds behind the leader. Cate Bohler and Nora Craig finished fourth and fifth with times of 25:13 and 25:36, respectively.

College Sports Roundup, September 20, 2023

MEN’S SOCCER—The Hartwick men’s soccer team defeated SUNY Morrisville 3-0 on the road on Wednesday, September 20. The match was physical and hard-fought. Sophomore Jake Daly scored twice and sophomore Terriek Brown scored once. Junior Jose Moreno got an assist. The Hawks moved to 4-2-1 for the season and 1-0 in the Empire 8 Conference.

SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer continued its undefeated season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over New Paltz in a SUNY Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday, September 20. Sophomore Joe Holder scored the winning goal in the 54th minute while senior goalkeeper Nate Hanna made a season-high seven saves for his fourth complete-game shutout of the year. Oneonta improved to 7-0 for the season and 1-0 in SUNYAC. They are now ranked number 12.

“We were lucky to win today, and it was only Hanna in goal that helped us survive the first half,” said head coach Iain Byrne. “We fought hard in the second half, showed some character, and got a fortunate goal to get our conference charge off to a good start.”

FIELD HOCKEY—Hartwick field hockey narrowly defeated Union College in a 4-3 nail-biter on Wednesday, September 20. Freshman Danielle Hand led the way with two goals and an assist. The Hawks’ strong defense was led by senior Emily Strutt, who helped hold Union to just one shot in the fourth quarter. Hartwick improved to 4-1 for the season and has yet to play an Empire 8 Conference game.

Hawkeyes Outlast Westmoreland, Crush Charlotte Valley

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown boys soccer team won a conference match 1-0 against Westmoreland at home on Friday, September 22 on a second-half goal by senior Frank Panzarella. Riley Diamond got the assist. Senior Charlie Lambert made six saves and senior Trey Hassman made a key defensive clear in the last five minutes to preserve the win.

The Hawkeyes faced the Charlotte Valley Wildcats in Davenport for the opening round of the Chic Walshe Tournament on Saturday, September 23, and defeated their hosts 4-0. Panzarella made his first varsity hat trick and freshman Hayden Spencer rounded out the scoring. Lambert made 12 more saves. The Hawkeyes moved to 5-2-1 for the season and 3-2-1 in-conference. Cooperstown will face South Kortright in the championship match at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

College Sports Roundup, September 25, 2023

VOLLEYBALL—The Hartwick volleyball team recovered from a nearly insurmountable seven-point deficit in the fifth set to defeat crosstown rivals from SUNY Oneonta 3-2 on Friday, September 22. Strong defensive and serving performances powered the victory; the Hawks collected 14 total blocks, 73 digs and 17 aces.

WOMEN’S SOCCER—SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick women’s soccer each battled their way to a draw on Saturday, September 23. The Hawks rebounded from an early deficit to tie Nazareth College on the road. Sophomore Anabel Rommer of Unadilla notched the tying goal late in the game on an assist by junior Grace Byrne. Sophomore goalkeeper Meghan Perry recorded nine saves. Hartwick has a 2-3-2 record. The SUNY Oneonta women fought SUNY Geneseo to a 0-0 draw at home; sophomore Bryanna Meehan put up a stellar performance with nine saves for her fourth shutout of the year. The Red Dragons moved to 4-0-3 for the season.

MEN’S SOCCER—Hartwick men’s soccer fell 1-0 to an undefeated Nazareth team on Saturday, September 23. The Hawks dropped to 4-3-1 for the season and 1-1 in the Empire 8 Conference. The Red Dragons, on the other hand, fought their way to a 2-1 victory over Geneseo to maintain their undefeated season on Saturday. Sophomore Joe Holder scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute on an assist by senior Ian Zingaro. Holder was named the SUNY Athletic Conference men’s soccer offensive athlete of the week on Monday, September 25 for this goal and another game-winner against New Paltz. The Red Dragons moved to 8-0 for the season and 2-0 in SUNYAC.

WOMEN’S TENNIS—Hartwick women’s tennis shut out Russell Sage College 9-0 at the SUNY Delhi courts on Sunday, September 25. The Hawks moved to 5-3 for the season and 2-0 in the Empire 8 Conference.