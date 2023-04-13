Sports Snippets: April 13, 2023

SUNY Oneonta Baseball Sweeps Canton, Sets Program Record

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated SUNY Canton in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 28. The Red Dragons won game one comfortably, 7-2, and held on for a 6-5 nail-biter in game two. Senior Jake Barrett went 2-for-4 in the first game with two runs and two RBI. Freshman Martin Thorsland, of the Town of Maryland, struck out seven batters in 4.0 innings. The sweep gave Oneonta its 12th consecutive win, breaking an 11-game program record from 2011.

SUNY Oneonta Baseball Falls to Vassar, Ends Historic Win Streak

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta’ baseball team lost 8-3 to Vassar on Saturday, April 1, ending the Red Dragons’ program record 13-game winning streak. The score was 3-2 Oneonta at the end of the fifth inning. The Brewers scored twice in the sixth inning and four more times in the seventh. Oneonta avenged their loss on Sunday, shutting out the Brewers 2-0 in Poughkeepsie. Oneonta’s 13 consecutive wins surpassed the previous program record of 11 consecutive wins, set in 2011.

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick Track and Field Impress at Hamilton College

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College track and field teams attended the Hamilton College Invitational on Saturday, April 1. There was no team scoring, but members of all four teams posted impressive early-season results. Oneonta junior Jonthomas Bierman posted an All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference-qualifying time of 9:41:48 in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, beating the second-place runner by 25 seconds. The Oneonta men’s 4×100 relay team placed second with a regional qualifying time of 43.49. Oneonta women took four of the top five places in shot put, including Isabella Fabrizio in first place (13.30 meters). Senior Hannah Jackson won the hammer throw at a personal best of 44.81 meters. The women’s 4×100 relay team finished first at 51.22 seconds. Junior Megan Francoeur won the 5,000-meter run with a regional qualifying time of 18:27.77. Both Hartwick teams started strong in their first meet of the season. Freshman Brynita Haas placed third in the women’s 5,000-meter with a time of 20:20.16. The men’s 4×100 relay team took fifth place.

Oneonta Softball Sweeps Cobleskill

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta softball swept Cobleskill in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 1. The team hit a combined five home runs, including three by graduate student Megan Palmatier. Palmatier also made four RBI. Junior Marissa Dionisio received her first win of the season, pitching the entire first game, allowing one run off two hits, and striking out seven. The Red Dragons took game one 11-1 and came back from an early deficit for a 5-4 victory in game two.

Oneonta High School Baseball Starts 2-0

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School varsity baseball won its first two games of the season. The Yellowjackets topped Central Valley Academy 12-4 in a non-league game at home on Saturday, April 1. They went on to beat Susquehanna Valley 7-2 on Monday, April 3. According to Oneonta Athletics Twitter, OHS pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in their first league game. Sophomore Bruce Mistler earned the win and contributed two hits and three RBI on offense.

SUNY Men’s Lacrosse Takes Fifth Straight Win

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse took their fifth straight win, 8-5, against Brockport on Saturday, April 1. The Red Dragons outshot the Golden Eagles 44-25. Freshman Jamie O’Neill scored three times. Junior Harrison Boukas finished the game with eight saves.

Hartwick Women’s Lacrosse Beat Medaille for Sixth Straight Win

ONEONTA—Hartwick College women’s lacrosse overcame an early 3-1 deficit on April 2 to beat Medaille University 17-11 for their first Empire 8 win. The Hawks dominated the second quarter, scoring four times and allowing only one goal. In their release, the team highlighted their “nearly perfect” ball distribution, with assists on 14 of the 17 goals. Hartwick moves to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the Empire 8 Conference.

SUNY Oneonta Baseball Holds off Cobleskill

ONEONTA—The Red Dragons fought their way to a 2-0 victory over SUNY Cobleskill on Monday, April 3. Cobleskill out-hit Oneonta 9-6, but could not reach home.

SUNY Softball Splits Doubleheader at RPI; Team Members Sweep SUNYAC Honors

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta softball split their non-conference doubleheader at RPI on Monday, April 3. The Red Dragons fell 8-9 in game one, but scored four times in the sixth inning of game two to win 5-3. Additionally, team members Marissa Dionisio and Megan Palmatier were honored as SUNYAC softball Pitcher and Athlete of the Week, respectively. Dionisio, a junior from Sayville, New York, pitched game one of the Red Dragons’ April 1 sweep over Cobleskill, struck out seven of the 21 batters she faced, and allowed only one run off two hits. Palmatier, a graduate student from Bainbridge, went 3-for-5 with three home runs, four RBI, and scored four times in the sweep against Cobleskill.

Vaccarelli Scores 100th Career Goal, Leads Hartwick WLAX Win Over Russell Sage

ONEONTA—Hartwick women’s lacrosse dominated in the second half to beat Russell Sage College 19-7 on Wednesday, April 5. Sophomore midfielder Kristen Vaccarelli led the Hawks offensively with six goals and two assists. She notched her 100th career goal in the process. Hannah Goodreau, a sophomore, scored five times.

OHS Softball, Baseball Beat Norwich

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School had a great night at home on Wednesday, April 5, as the varsity softball and baseball teams each beat Norwich. According to WCDO radio, Madie Dening threw Oneonta softball’s first no-hitter since 2015, as well as hitting two doubles with two RBI. Abbie Platt hit two doubles, a triple, and three RBI, and scored four times. Oneonta won 11-0. OHS baseball scored eight times in the fourth inning to win 14-5 over Norwich. Brady Carr earned his first varsity win, throwing seven strikeouts in four innings. Nolan Stark led the Yellowjackets with two runs and three hits.

SUNY Softball Sweeps Weekend

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta softball enjoyed its weekend, sweeping Brockport and Geneseo in back-to-back doubleheaders. The Red Dragons defeated the Brockport Golden Eagles in two five-inning mercy-rule games, 10-2 and 9-1, on Friday, April 7. Game one was Oneonta coach Sara Curran-Headley’s 400th career win as a collegiate coach. According to the team’s web page, sophomore Julia Serena finished the day 5-for-7 with five runs and five RBI. Junior Delaney Haley went 4-for-4 with five runs. Graduate student Megan Palmatier, of Bainbridge, hit her 10th career home run. The Red Dragons finished their weekend sweep on Saturday with a pair of wins against SUNY Geneseo. Palmatier continued to show off her slugging power with two more home runs, including a game-winning three-run homer in game one. Junior Victoria Hussey hit a walk-off single in game two to win 7-6. The Red Dragons moved to 10-11-1 overall and 4-0 in SUNYAC.

SUNY Oneonta Baseball Faces Brockport

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team beat Brockport on Friday, April 7 and split a doubleheader with the Golden Eagles on Saturday. Senior Sean Liquori pitched a complete game shutout for the Red Dragons on Friday, allowing three hits and walking one batter. Oneonta took game one 3-2 and fell 3-1 in game two on Saturday. The Red Dragons moved to 5-1 SUNYAC and 19-5 overall.

Oneonta Track and Field Competes at Cortland

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams made a strong showing at SUNY Cortland’s Red Dragon Open on Saturday, April 8. Junior Jonthomas Bierman ran a personal record of 3:57.46 in the men’s 1500m, taking sixth place. He made another career best time of 1:57.78 in the 800m, for fourth place. Sophomore Sarah Luby placed second in the women’s 5000m. Junior Christian Noa took second in the men’s 5000m and qualified for the AARTFC regional meet. The Oneonta women took five of the top 10 places in shot put, and junior Isabella Fabrizio won with a throw of 13.08 meters. Fabrizio also took second place in the hammer throw.

Hartwick Women’s Lacrosse Sends Seniors Out in Style

ONEONTA—The Hawks sent out their seniors out with a bang in a 20-1 Empire 8 win over Keuka College on Saturday, April 8. They scored 11 unanswered goals in the first half. Freshman goalkeeper Maddi Morrison made five saves. The Hawks moved to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in Empire 8.

Hartwick Men’s Lacrosse Beats Keuka

ONEONTA—Hartwick men’s lacrosse scored seven times in the first quarter to beat Keuka College 20-4 on April 8. The Hawks dominated on defense, forcing 28 turnovers. Hartwick moved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Empire 8.

Hartwick Track and Field Makes Strong Showing at Utica

ONEONTA—The Hartwick track and field teams made a strong showing at Utica University’s Pioneer Spring Invite on April 7 and 8. The women’s team placed eighth of 11 teams. Freshman Aaliyah Williams placed second in the high jump. The men finished 10th of 13 teams, with a majority of their points coming from a breakout sprint relay performance. The Hawks placed fourth and fifth in the 4x100m and 4x400m events, respectively.