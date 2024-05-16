Sports Snippets: May 16, 2024

Tennis Streak Ends

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown varsity tennis defeated Sauquoit Valley 5-0 on Tuesday, May 7 and clinched the Center State Conference league title. They also celebrated their four graduating members, Isaiah George, Eero Aho, Trey Hassman and Nancy Dong, for senior night. George, Aho and Henry Ayers won the singles matches. Alexis Wolfe, Bianca Adam, Alfred Hom and Owen Marling swept the doubles competition. The Hawkeyes received the second seed and a first-round bye for the Section III Class C Tournament.

Cooperstown beat Herkimer 5-0 the next night to finish the season with a perfect 15-0 record. Aho, Ayers, Emily Menzies, Wolfe, Adam, Marling and Hassman each defeated their opponents in straight sets.

The Hawkeyes’ luck finally ran out in the second round of the Section playoffs on Monday, May 13. Seven-seeded Skaneateles defeated Cooperstown 4-1 at the Clark Sports Center. The Lakers swept the first four matches before Marling and Hom won the second doubles match. Cooperstown will compete in the individual Sectional tournament at Hamilton College on Monday, May 20.

Golf Beats Herkimer, ODY

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown golf defeated Herkimer 177-230 on Wednesday, May 8, led by Freshman Brayden Sentz’s 41-shot round. Charlie Lambert (44), Jackson Crisman (44) and Colyn Criqui (48) followed in the scoring.

Sentz led the team again with a two-over 37 in Cooperstown’s 179-216 victory over Owen D. Young on Monday, May 13. Lambert followed with a score of 40, Gavin Grady shot 50 and Payton Whiteman shot 52.

Cooperstown Softball Wins Nail-Biters

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown softball slipped past Westmoreland 7-6 in a Center State Conference Division II game on Thursday, May 9. The Hawkeyes made an incredible recovery from a 6-4 deficit in the final half-inning, scoring three runs on a walk-off walk by sophomore Kayleigh Butler. Junior Emmy Lippitt earned the win in the circle, giving up nine hits and six runs while striking out two batters. She went 2-for-4 at the plate and batted in a run. Sophomore Katie Crippen hit a double and an RBI and scored twice.

The Hawkeyes earned another hard-fought victory (5-4) against West Canada Valley on Monday, May 13. Senior Tori France scored twice, including the game winner in the final half-inning. She led off the seventh by reaching base on an error, stole second, reached third on a bunt by sophomore Evie Baldo, and was awarded home after an overthrow removed the ball from play. Lippitt picked up another win, striking out seven batters and allowing eight hits. Crippen batted in three runs, including a two-run triple.

Cooperstown Baseball Drops Two Games

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown baseball fell 15-4 to Westmoreland at Doubleday Field on Thursday, May 9. Senior Emerson Toulson went 2-for-4 but the Hawkeyes made nine errors. Freshman Elijah McCaffrey was saddled with the loss.

Senior Kalen Dempsey threw a three-hit game and struck out six, but the Hawkeyes fell 3-0 to West Canada Valley at home on Monday, May 13. They left three runners on base in the sixth inning, unable to cash in for a run. West Canada Valley clinched the division title. Cooperstown honored its graduating seniors, including Dempsey, Toulson, Ben Katz, Keenan Murphy and Frank Panzarella.