Sports Snippets: November 3, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

CV-S Girls Win Upsets in Playoffs; Milford, Edmeston/Morris Advance

SOUTH KORTRIGHT—Morgan Huff scored the game-winner in Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer’s nail-biting double-overtime victory over South Kortright in a Section IV Class D playoff game on Wednesday, October 18. SK scored seven minutes into the match and again shortly after Huff tied the game. The score was tied 2-2 at the half and remained there through regulation and nearly two full overtime periods. Huff finally netted the golden goal with four minutes left to play. Mackenzie McGovern finished with one goal for the Patriots, while Daphnee West recorded 16 saves in the win.

The nine-seeded Patriots carried on to win a big upset, 3-2, against one-seeded Charlotte Valley on Saturday, October 21. Mia Dubben led the CV-S offense with two goals; Kailey Barnes added a goal and Huff made three assists. The Patriots will face four-seed Franklin on Wednesday, October 25.

Two-seeded Milford soccer defeated Schenevus 3-0 to advance in the Section IV Class D playoffs on Saturday, October 21. Lexi Sutphin scored twice and Delaney Maison added a goal. Milford will face Edmeston/Morris—which defeated Richfield Springs 7-0 on the same day—in Oneonta on Wednesday, October 25. Avery Bolton scored twice for E/M, while Hannah Wist added a goal and two assists.

Oneonta Field Hockey Routs Nazareth

ROCHESTER—SUNY Oneonta field hockey rolled to a 6-1 road victory over Nazareth on Sunday, October 15. Freshman Alexandra Howell led the offense with two goals and an assist. Senior Taylor Moore and sophomore Olivia Bonelli scored their first career goals. The Red Dragons rose to 6-8 for the season.

College Sports Wrapped: October 21, 2023

MEN’S SOCCER—SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer secured a place in the SUNY Athletic Conference playoffs with a hard-fought 1-1 tie against Plattsburgh on Wednesday, October 18. Senior John Bernardi scored the tying goal with a penalty kick in the 44th minute; Oneonta outshot Plattsburgh 19-3. The match was physical and seven cards were given to the two teams. The Red Dragons moved to 12-2-1 for the season.

“You have to give credit to Plattsburgh for the way they defended the second half, being down a man,” said head coach Iain Byrne. “We just can’t seem to get out of second gear and get flowing like we were earlier in the year.”

The Red Dragons finished their regular season SUNYAC play with a 1-1 tie against Buffalo on Saturday, October 21. Oneonta honored John Bernardi, Robert Bruschini, Dalton Dancy and Richard Portogallo at a Senior Night ceremony before the match. Sophomore Milton Mancias Magana scored the lone goal for the Red Dragons in the 53rd minute. Buffalo tied the score 15 minutes later. Oneonta finished third in conference standings with a 5-2-2 record.

Hartwick men’s soccer defeated Keuka College 2-0 in an Empire 8 Conference home game on Wednesday, October 18. The Hawks celebrated Senior Day and honored Ethan Kaiser, Jim Mahony, Ben Hulbert, Brady Cummings, Rodrigo Fernandez, and Nik Heasley. Sophomores Jake Daly and Will Napierala scored for Hartwick, the latter on an assist by Mahony. Junior keeper Dante Gesamondo made five saves for the clean sheet. The Hawks moved to 6-4-3 for the season and 3-2-1 in E8.

WOMEN’S SOCCER—Oneonta women’s soccer fell 2-0 to Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC road game on Wednesday, October 18. Plattsburgh scored early in the first half and pulled out of reach with a second goal in the 60th minute. Sophomore keeper Bryanna Meehan of Roxbury made six saves in the loss.

Hall of Fame Announces Manager/Executive/Umpire Ballot

COOPERSTOWN— The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced an eight-person ballot that will be considered by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Managers/Executives/Umpires for election to the Class of 2024. The committee will meet in Nashville on Sunday, December 3. Candidates include managers Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland, and Lou Piniella, umpires Ed Montague and Joe West, and executives Hank Peters and Bill White. All candidates except Peters are living. Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots will earn election to the Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on Sunday, July 21 along with any electees who emerge from the 2024 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election. Selections for the ballot were determined by the 10 veteran historians of the Historical Overview Committee. For further information about the eight candidates, or the process itself, visit https://www.allotsego.com/contemporary-baseball-era-committee-for-managers-executives-umpires-candidates-announced/.

South Kortright, Edmeston Advance to Championship

ONEONTA—The Section IV Class D boys soccer semifinals were played at Oneonta in windy, sunny conditions on Tuesday, October 24. One-seed South Kortright made an explosive start against five-seed Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs, scoring twice in the first two minutes of the game. SK scored again less than two minutes into the second half, and scored twice more in under a minute for a 5-0 lead. Andrew Lusk scored for CV-S/SS with half an hour left to play. The final score was 5-1. Jack Byrne scored twice for SK and Shane Edwards, Boston Quarino, and John Byron Trimbell each scored once.

The other semifinal game was much slower. Two-seed Elmira Notre Dame and three-seed Edmeston took a scoreless, physical match into the final two minutes, when Landon Wust finally scored for Edmeston. The Panthers will face SK in the championship game on Saturday, October 28.

E/M, Franklin Advance to Championship

ONEONTA—Section IV Class D girls soccer semifinals were played at the Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta on Wednesday, October 25. Four-seed Franklin defeated nine-seed Cherry Valley-Springfield 4-1 thanks to four goals by Shannon Kingsbury. The freshman scored just four minutes into the match and ended the day with 37 goals for the season, setting a new season record for all Franklin soccer players and leading the entire region in single-year goals. Kailey Barnes scored the lone goal for the Patriots.

On another WNSC field, three-seed Edmeston-Morris defeated two-seed Milford, 2-0. Hannah Wist and Molly Rifanburg scored one goal each. Avery Bolton made an assist. E/M will face Franklin in the championship game at 10:30 a.m. at WNSC on Saturday, October 28.

Oneonta Girls Headed to Championship

ONEONTA—Top-seeded Oneonta High School girls soccer defeated five-seed Dryden 3-1 to advance to the Section IV Class B championship game on Wednesday, October 25. Carly Stamas scored 20 minutes into the match, followed by Veronika Madej a minute into the second half. Stamas scored again on an assist by Madej with three minutes left to play. The Yellowjackets will play the championship match at 2 p.m. at Maine-Endwell on Saturday, October 28.

College Sports Wrapped: October 25, 2023

MEN’S SOCCER—Number 22-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer ended the regular season with a 1-1 tie at Hamilton College on Tuesday, October 24. Hamilton got on the board in the 53rd minute on a turnover deep in Oneonta’s territory. Senior Ian Zingaro hit the tying goal later in the second half. Neither team was able to score in the final 20 minutes.

“Yet another game where we concede a terrible goal,” said Oneonta head coach Iain Byrne. “We did great to fight back in the second half, but we cannot continue to give up these soft goals if we hope to make a run in the playoffs.”

The Red Dragons finished the regular season 12-2-3 overall and 5-2-2 in the SUNY Athletic Conference.

Hartwick College men’s soccer defeated Empire 8 Conference opponent Russell Sage College 2-0 in their regular season finale on Wednesday, October 25. Sophomore Daniel Kniffen scored in the eighth minute on an assist by senior Jim Mahony. Sophomore Timmy McQueeney headed in another goal with 20 minutes left to play thanks to a cross from freshman Thomas Herzog. Sophomore goalkeeper Aden Razukiewicz made the lone save of the day. The Hawks finished the regular season at 7-6-4 and 4-2-2 in E8.

FIELD HOCKEY—Hartwick College field hockey rode strong second and fourth quarters to defeat Utica University on the road on Wednesday, October 25. Freshman Danielle Hand scored an unassisted goal in the last minute of the first half. The Hawks made six shots in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter; senior Julie Ruzzi finally scored on the sixth with an assist by freshman Hope Angioletti. Hartwick moved to 9-5 overall and 5-1 in E8.