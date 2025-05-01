Spring Into Summer Festival Offers Something for Everyone

CHERRY VALLEY—Historic Cherry Valley businesses are hard at work planning for this year’s festivities during Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-26. With the Spring into Summer Festival, a family-friendly event, Cherry Valley and the surrounding area will be celebrating the beginning of the summer season.

The village will host lots of vendors set up at the parking lot in the middle of town, in the memorial park at the traffic light, and along the sidewalk at the heart of the village. There will be food trucks, including one where folks can make their own snow cone, and both Rose & Kettle and Red Shed will be open for lunch. There will be live music from noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, at the gazebo in the middle of the village, led by Carl Waldman on Saturday, with an acoustic program on Sunday led by Elizabeth Graham.

There are many sights to see and places to visit in Cherry Valley during the Spring into Summer Festival. The Cherry Valley Museum, 47 Main Street, will be open for the season. Cherry Valley Lilacs, 54 Lancaster Street, will be open with lilacs for sale, tours and classes, along with an array of locally run small businesses: 25 Main Collective, the Cherry Valley Bookstore, Eclectic Quarter, The Pink Squirrel and the Cherry Valley Market. Plaide Palette will have psychics on the porch.

And don’t forget—there will also be town-wide garage sales all weekend, coordinated by the W-H-S American Legion, members of which will be hosting their own sale at 44 Main Street.

Just outside of the village, Straw House Herbs, 3740 State Highway 166, will be having its opening weekend. Bob’s Country Store, 102 State Highway 165, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. And The Tepee, 7632 U.S. Highway 20, will be open all weekend.

On Sunday, May 25 from 7-11 a.m., there will be a pancake breakfast at the firehouse at 11 Railroad Avenue, run by the Women’s Auxiliary. At the Old School, 2 Genesee Street, St. Thomas Catholic Church will be running a fundraising Basket Raffle. The preview starts at 2 p.m. and the raffle starts at 4 p.m.

On Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day), the parade run by the American Legion begins at 10 a.m. It starts at the library and goes through downtown, ending at the cemetery. There will be a short Memorial Ceremony there immediately following the parade. Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, will have a chicken barbecue available for purchase and The Tepee will host a speaker, Dancing Wind from Tribes Hill Heritage Center, at 1 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend in Cherry Valley promises lots of good community fun. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.cherryvalley.com