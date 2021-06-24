Springbrook celebrates program graduates
By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
Springbrook, an organization that provides services and support for the developmentally disabled, held a graduation ceremony at their campus in Milford on Thursday, June 24.
There were 15 graduates, the largest ceremony that Springbrook has had, in an outdoor ceremony, which is a first and was decided on because of COVID. Another first included the first set of graduating siblings, Jessica Miller and Stephanie Miller.
Traci Lanner, the residential school director at Springbrook, thanked the parents and staff at Springbrook. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you here on this campus on this beautiful day,” Lanner said, who said the graduates spent between three and 11 years at Springbrook, and who had a love for music as well as having in the class a “large number of Disney fans.”
Lanner acknowledged the difficulty of COVID but praised the dedication of the staff. “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all,” Lanner said, quoting the movie Mulan.
“They don’t always bloom at the same time. … But when they do bloom they are all beautiful,” Lanner said. “I know I speak for the entire staff today that those blooms make us smile and remind us why we do this.”
Michelle Steinhart, mother of graduate Avigdor Steinhart, said that Springbrook “is the best thing that ever happened to our family.”
Steinhart said that Springbrook helped with his behaviors and also provided training for families that helped that their program “far exceeded any of our expectations.”
“We couldn’t be more grateful,” Steinhart said, calling the program “life changing.”
The two presenters of the awards were Patricia Kennedy, CEO, and Seth Haight, COO. Each graduate was given an award.
The following are the graduates and their honors:
Dylan Bradley
Golisano Program
Most Resilient
Tyler Bradley
Golisano Program
Most Observant
Dustin Ebert
GEMS Program
Most Artistic
Recipient of The Office of the Comptroller Student Achivement Award
Keith Jordan
GEMS Program
Best Singer
Narendra Lachmansingh
GEMS Program
Most sociable
Recipient of the Triple C Graduation Award
Justin Lapidus
GEMS Program
Most Engaging
Nicole Lapp
GEMS Program
Most Endearing
Jessica Miller
GEMS Program
Most fashionable
Stephanie Miller
GEMS Program
Best Smile
Chazz Reeves
GEMS Program
Most Spontaneous
Sharon Safdieh
GEMS Program
Best Laugh
Avigdor Steinhart
Golisano Program
Most Helpful
Recipient of The Triple C Graduation Award
Joseph Tagliarini
Golisano Program
Most Inquisitive
Recipient of the Triple C Graduation Award
Brendan Taylor
GEMS Program
Most dedicated