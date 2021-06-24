Springbrook celebrates program graduates

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Springbrook, an organization that provides services and support for the developmentally disabled, held a graduation ceremony at their campus in Milford on Thursday, June 24.

There were 15 graduates, the largest ceremony that Springbrook has had, in an outdoor ceremony, which is a first and was decided on because of COVID. Another first included the first set of graduating siblings, Jessica Miller and Stephanie Miller.

Traci Lanner, the residential school director at Springbrook, thanked the parents and staff at Springbrook. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you here on this campus on this beautiful day,” Lanner said, who said the graduates spent between three and 11 years at Springbrook, and who had a love for music as well as having in the class a “large number of Disney fans.”

Lanner acknowledged the difficulty of COVID but praised the dedication of the staff. “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all,” Lanner said, quoting the movie Mulan.

“They don’t always bloom at the same time. … But when they do bloom they are all beautiful,” Lanner said. “I know I speak for the entire staff today that those blooms make us smile and remind us why we do this.”

Michelle Steinhart, mother of graduate Avigdor Steinhart, said that Springbrook “is the best thing that ever happened to our family.”

Steinhart said that Springbrook helped with his behaviors and also provided training for families that helped that their program “far exceeded any of our expectations.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful,” Steinhart said, calling the program “life changing.”

The two presenters of the awards were Patricia Kennedy, CEO, and Seth Haight, COO. Each graduate was given an award.

The following are the graduates and their honors:

Dylan Bradley

Golisano Program

Most Resilient

Tyler Bradley

Golisano Program

Most Observant

Dustin Ebert

GEMS Program

Most Artistic

Recipient of The Office of the Comptroller Student Achivement Award

Keith Jordan

GEMS Program

Best Singer

Narendra Lachmansingh

GEMS Program

Most sociable

Recipient of the Triple C Graduation Award

Justin Lapidus

GEMS Program

Most Engaging

Nicole Lapp

GEMS Program

Most Endearing

Jessica Miller

GEMS Program

Most fashionable

Stephanie Miller

GEMS Program

Best Smile

Chazz Reeves

GEMS Program

Most Spontaneous

Sharon Safdieh

GEMS Program

Best Laugh

Avigdor Steinhart

Golisano Program

Most Helpful

Recipient of The Triple C Graduation Award

Joseph Tagliarini

Golisano Program

Most Inquisitive

Recipient of the Triple C Graduation Award

Brendan Taylor

GEMS Program

Most dedicated