Springbrook, Roots, Sal’s Receive Funds For Upper Floor Housing

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – City Hall this afternoon announced funding to renovate the upstairs apartments on four downtown buildings, a key step forward in the $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) now entering its fourth year.

Apartments will be built above Joseph Grigoli’s Sal’s Pizzeria, 285 Main St.; Peter Clark’s Shops at Ford and Main, 250 Main St., Russ Scimeca’s Roots Brewing Company, 177 Main St., and Key Bank, a project proposed by Springbrook earlier this year, at 186-212 Main Street.

“I congratulate the recipients of the Round II Downtown Improvement Fund awards,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “These four local businesses have demonstrated a willingness to invest their time, energy, and resources into the revitalization of our downtown.”

The Downtown Improvement Fund, part of the Downtown Revitalization Fund, designated $2.3 million in grants for downtown businesses. In March 2019, 50 awards were made to various businesses, primarily for signage and facades, with several of the projects scheduled to begin this spring.

Leftover funds were returned to the Downtown Improvement Fund and designated for upper floor housing.

All Downtown Improvement Fund applications were reviewed by a Project Selection Committee chaired by

former mayor Kim Muller. Committee members also included Sandra Eighmey, Tom Wise, Joan Fox, Rachel Jessup and Alan Cleinman.

“These projects will both provide much needed new housing options and energize our downtown,” said Herzig.