Springfield Parade

07/06/2022

Springfield 'Fourth' parade a big hit

Pals Emma Dawson, left, and Meadow Aramini are all ready to pedal their way along the parade route for the Town of Springfield's festive Fourth of July Parade, held under postcard-perfect skies with hundreds lining the street to celebrate the day. This week's edition of The Freeman's Journal / Hometown Oneonta features plenty of pictures from Springfield and Oneonta parades and the Otsego Lake Association's July 3 boat parade.