SQSPCA Event To Feature Free Services, Adoption Discounts, Donation Drive

ONEONTA—In an effort to provide services for pet owners who may be having a difficult time affording basic food and medical care for their cats and dogs, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is holding a free Adoption Event and Wellness Clinic at Neahwa Park on Sunday, May 18 from noon to 2 p.m.

According to Executive Director Stacie Haynes, SQSPCA medical staff will provide microchipping, rabies vaccines and distemper vaccines on a first come, first served basis at no charge. They will also trim pet nails and clean ears, as needed. No appointment is necessary.

“We are able to provide these services at no cost to participants thanks to our lead sponsors, Otsego Auto Crushers and Morris Garage,” Haynes explained.

Adoptions on May 18, subject to approval via the shelter’s adoption counseling process, will be 25 percent off, though additional fees may apply, she added.

In conjunction with the adoption/wellness event, Five Star Subaru will also be on hand at Neahwa Park that day, showcasing various Subaru vehicles and helping to collect donations of food, cleaning supplies, and other items for use at the SQSPCA and to stock the shelter’s free Pet Pantry.

“For every Subaru stuffed with donations, Five Star Subaru has generously pledged to donate $200.00 in cash toward shelter operations. We are so grateful to our event sponsors, and to Five Star Subaru, for being such wonderful partners and for their staunch support of our mission and our work,” Haynes said.

Haynes pointed out that the SQSPCA is holding this adoption/wellness event in Neahwa Park in order to make it convenient to pet owners throughout the region.

“There are no geographic limitations,” Haynes said. “We will assist pet owners from neighboring counties as well as Otsego County—anyone who shows up can participate and take advantage of these services.”

Haynes pointed out that animals brought to this event should be socialized. Dogs should be leashed and cats should be in carriers. Pet owners who would like their dog or cat to receive a three-year rabies booster instead of the one-year vaccine must bring proof of current vaccination.

“Some folks in our communities are struggling to give their pets everything they need. Here at the SQSPCA, we value the human-animal bond and will do whatever we can to help keep people and their pets together,” Haynes said. “The donation drive element of this event is especially important, as—in addition to providing food and supplies for use at the shelter—it will help us keep our Pet Pantry stocked for those who need it.”

According to Haynes, donated items most needed are: dry dog food; dry puppy food; canned dog food; dry cat food; dry kitten food; canned cat food (pate preferred), dog and cat treats, dog and cat toys, and non-clumping cat litter.

For more information on the SQSPCA’s May 18 Adoption Event and Wellness Clinic, call (607) 547-8111 or visit sqspca.org.