Staff Dining Picks: June 24, 2021

Staff Dining Picks

Larissa Ryan

Business Manager

Stagecoach Coffee

If you’re walking around downtown Cooperstown and get a bit hungry (or just need a coffee or tea or other beverage), take a left at the flagpole going toward the lake and on your right will be Stagecoach Coffee. They are primarily a coffee shop but they have been steadily expanding their food menu over the years.

I recently stopped by for lunch and decided to try the smoked salmon on a toasted whole wheat bagel with cream cheese (of course), tomato, onion and capers. For a drink I ordered the frozen hot chocolate (made with Ghirardelli chocolate according to the menu). The smoked salmon bagel is a very savory meal, with the capers and onion giving a zest that keeps me coming back for more. A great lunch for a hot day of wandering around our little town.

Stagecoach Coffee

31 Pioneer Street, Ste 2, Cooperstown

607-547-6229

www.stagecoachcoffee.com

Tara Barnwell

Publisher

Bocca Osteria

For a nice start to either lunch or dinner at Bocca, I order the BLT chopped salad. Lettuce mixed with crispy bacon, tomatoes, corn and mozzarella, which is then drizzled with a nice house-made cool ranch dressing. It’s all chopped up and tossed and delicious.

Let’s talk about the pizza at Bocca — my favorite is the funghi formaggi pizza — a crispy, really thin crust with mozzarella, smoked gouda and three kinds of mushrooms: portabello, porcini and truffled. It is a mushroom lover’s paradise. And while we are talking about pizza, have you noticed the little motorized pizza truck in front of Bocca recently? It’s straight from Italy and is available for events soon, so give them a call.

Bocca Osteria

5438 State Rte 28, Cooperstown

607-282-4031

www.boccaosteria.com

Greg Klein

Editor

The Blue Mingo Bar and Grill

I have been hearing for years about The Blue Mingo Bar and Grill, which is on state Route 80 north of Cooperstown on Otsego Lake in the town of Otsego.

I think the first thing I heard was that it was well priced for upscale dining in the Cooperstown area, but that the entrees were amazing. Later, I was told about some of the fun appetizers the restaurant offers, such as fried pickles.

Last week, I finally got the chance to see what everyone was talking about and I was happy to see they were correct. I had the lobster roll, which I would have preferred in butter rather than mayo, but it was still delicious. Everyone around the table had something different and I sort of wished I had been with family and friends rather than at a business lunch, because I probably would have been tasting everyone’s food if we had been in a casual group. Literally, everyone’s dish looked great.

As it was, we shared apps, and the friend pickles were as good as advertised. Fried pickle is one of those snacks that can go south quick, if you do not have the right recipe, so finding a place that gets it correct is a nice touch.

Of course, as good as the food is, the star of the show is the view. Sitting out by Otsego Lake, with a great view of Brookwood Point, and an even better one of Kingfisher Tower, the view is iconic.

With Sam Smith’s Boatyard right next door, I suppose The Blue Mingo is the restaurant of choice after a great day on the lake. However, it is really for anyone who is looking to enjoy good food and a good view during the season. It might be just outside of the village, but The Blue Mingo Bar and Grill is classic Cooperstown cuisine.

Blue Mingo Bar and Grill

6098 state Route 80

Near Cooperstown

607-547-7496

www.bluemingogrill.com

Kathleen Peters

Graphic Designer

Council Rock Brewery

You will not be disappointed if you go here for a burger and a beer. They have an excellent selection of home brews and an equally good selection of burgers. My

favorite is the Spurbeck’s cheddar burger, but they are all tasty. I like that they are

using local ingredients when they are available. There is a veggie burger that even non-vegetarians could appreciate, and plenty of non-burger options as well.

My husband’s favorites are the signature bratwurst and the pastrami sandwich. When I am not in a burger mood, I get the southwestern chicken taco salad. Did I mention the garlic pesto fries? Or you can get the regular shoestring fries, sweet potato fries or sweet potato tots. Make your reservations early if you want to go for the Friday fish fry.

Council Rock Brewery

4861 state Route 28,

Hartwick, NY 13326

607-643-3016

www.councilrockbrewery.com