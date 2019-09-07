Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Standing Ovation For Huff At End Of ‘Firebird Suit’ Standing Ovation For Huff At End Of ‘Firebird Suit’ 09/07/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Standing Ovation For Huff At End Of ‘Firebird Suit’ Silas Huff, right, the first of three vying for the part of Conductor of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, took to the stage tonight at the Hunt Union Ballroom at SUNY Oneonta to conduct Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suit”. He is seen conducting cello soloist Andrew Janss in Franz Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major, Op 101. The next conductor candidate will be Carolyn Watson, who will perform on October 12. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Jane Clark Wins Standing Ovation Chief Nayor Gives Final Report, Receives Standing Ovation Bargains Galore At Grand & Glorious