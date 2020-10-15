State Police: Drunk Drive Drove Car Into Bar

MOUNT VISION – State police arrested a Mount Vision man after he allegedly crashed his car into Mandy’s Bar on Route 205 in Mount Vision.

Robert E. Ahlqvist, 67, was arrested after state police and Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the bar following reports that a vehicle had crashed into the building. According to a state police press release, troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment, and Ahlqvist’s reportable B.A.C. was .13 percent.

He was evaluated by EMS at the scene and was not transported, and was arrested for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated.

He was processed and released on appearance tickets to the town of Laurens court on Oct. 29, 2020, then turned over to a sober third party.