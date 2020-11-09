State Police: Expect ‘Traffic Delays’ Near Site Of Enormous Pine

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, the area in the 3800 block of Route 23, north of Route 8 “may be experiencing higher than normal volume this week.”

The closures are planned as follows:

Tuesday, November 10 – 12 p.m.-2 p.m. the north bound lane will be closed

Wednesday, November 11 – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the north bound lane will be closed