State Police: Expect ‘Traffic Delays’ Near Site Of Enormous Pine

STATE POLICE CAUTION:
Expect ‘Traffic Delays’
Near Enormous Pine
Rockefeller Center Awaits Local Fir
By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
WEST ONEONTA – As crews finish wrapping the 75-foot tall pine tree on “Daddy Al” Dick’s property here, state police have issued an alert of traffic delays and lane closures over the next tomorrow through Thursday on Route 23 here as the tree is cut down and prepared for the journey to Rockefeller Center, where it will become the most famous Christmas tree in the world.
According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, the area in the 3800 block of Route 23, north of Route 8 “may be experiencing higher than normal volume this week.”
The closures are planned as follows:
- Tuesday, November 10 – 12 p.m.-2 p.m. the north bound lane will be closed
- Wednesday, November 11 – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the north bound lane will be closed
- Thursday, November 12 – 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. the northbound lane will be closed, but both laneswill be closed after 9 a.m. – (approximately) 11 a.m.