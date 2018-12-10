Steinbrenner Out, Smith, Baines In At Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN – Yankees owner and manager George Steinbrenner received fewer than five votes from the 16 member Today’s Game committee, denying him a chance to be enshrined at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, relief pitcher Lee Smith and White Sox designated hitter Harold Baines will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Today’s Game ballot.

Smith, who played for the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, was a unanimous selection, while Baines, a designated hitter and right fielder who played for the White Sox, received 12 of the committee’s 16 votes.

The Today’s Game Era committee reviews players who were initially passed over by the Baseball Writers Association of America. To be eligible, a player must have been retired for at least 15 seasons. Smith retired in 1997; Baines retired in 2001.